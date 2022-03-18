Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan shares endearing picture with wife Jaya; Navya Nanda photobombs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Holi

As the country celebrates Holi, our Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to send out warm wishes on the occasion. This year several of them celebrated the festival of colours with their family at home. On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a beautiful picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan. In the lovable photo, Big B can be seen applying a 'tikka' on Jaya's forehead, while she can be seen holding a plate full of gulals (colours). Well, the couple was joined by their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who photobombed Jaya and Amitabh's festive moment.

Sharing the picture, the Jhund actor wrote, "Holi ki anek anek shubhkamnaye (होली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। ॥)." While Big B looks dapper in a pink and white kurta-Pyjama, Jaya Bachchan complemented him well in yellow suit. Also Read: Happy Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif celebrates with Vicky Kaushal and in-laws, shares family moment

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. It is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO 'Slum Soccer. 'In Jhund, Manjule also brings on board Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru of Sairat. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Next, he will be seen in 'Runway 34' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It was earlier titled 'Mayday.' The highly-anticipated thriller will hit the big screens on April 29, 2022. The edge-of-the-seat drama is based on true events. Apart from this, he has 'Brahmastra' and 'Uunchai' in his kitty.