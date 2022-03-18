Friday, March 18, 2022
     
  5. Happy Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans, celebrations kickstart in India with fervour | LIVE UPDATES
On the occasion of Holi 2022, vibrant visuals of people celebrating the festival of colours are coming in. The country is gripped with a joyous mood and it is expected that celebrations will be about delicacies and drinks apart from the traditional smearing of colours.

March 18, 2022 8:50 IST
Holi 2022 colour
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITS_RAJENDRAKUMAR

Holi 2022 is being celebrated in India on March 18

India is all set to celebrate the festival of colours with a sort of vengeance after two years of the pandemic. With a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is expected that Holi 2022 will be enjoyed with full fervour across India. However, since the pandemic is not fully over, precautions must be taken. On the special occasion, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter. As the day goes by, pictures from celebrations are expected to come in. On this joyous occasion, food and drinks are the mainstays. If you are not too big on celebrations, the best way to celebrate is to wind down and tune into some movies or web series that have released on OTT on this festive occasion. All in all, whether you play with colours on not, Holi calls for enjoyment. So, hang out with friends and family and soak in the festive spirit. 

 

     

Live updates :Celebs wish fans Happy Holi 2022

  • Mar 18, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Kapil Sharma wishes fans on Holi

    Comedian Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show wished his fans Happy Holi 2022 with a heartwarming message.

  • Mar 18, 2022 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Akshay Kumar wants fans to watch Bachchhan Paandey on Holi

    Akshay Kumar urged his fans to watch Bachchhan Paandey in cinema halls on the occasion of Holi. He also posted a video with Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon.  

  • Mar 18, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    People in Vadodara celebrate Holi

    In Vadodara, Gujarat, Holi is being celebrated with enthusiasm and colours were splashed. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sai Dharam Tej wishes Happy Holi

    Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a message for the fans on Holi. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Holi

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his followers on Twitter and fans Happy Holi with a message.

  • Mar 18, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Visuals of Holika Dahan

    Holika Dahan kick-started Holi celebrations. Check out some visuals of how Holi fire was burned by those celebrating the festival of colours. 

