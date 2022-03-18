Happy Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans, celebrations kickstart in India with fervour | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITS_RAJENDRAKUMAR Holi 2022 is being celebrated in India on March 18

India is all set to celebrate the festival of colours with a sort of vengeance after two years of the pandemic. With a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is expected that Holi 2022 will be enjoyed with full fervour across India. However, since the pandemic is not fully over, precautions must be taken. On the special occasion, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter. As the day goes by, pictures from celebrations are expected to come in. On this joyous occasion, food and drinks are the mainstays. If you are not too big on celebrations, the best way to celebrate is to wind down and tune into some movies or web series that have released on OTT on this festive occasion. All in all, whether you play with colours on not, Holi calls for enjoyment. So, hang out with friends and family and soak in the festive spirit.