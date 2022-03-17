Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Happy Birthday Shweta Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan showers love on sister, shares priceless throwback video

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who happens to be the daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today ie March 17. She organized a birthday bash which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Well, the internet too is wishing Shweta by pouring in some adorable wishes. Sailing the same boat is her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan who on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a compilation video featuring throwback photos of the brother-sister duo. One picture showed the two of them as kids while in another one they were seen celebrating the festival of RakshaBandhan.

The photos were shared on his personal handle with a caption reading, "Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!"

As soon as Junior Bachchan did the same, a number of comments started pouring in from his fans and followers. A person wrote, "Happy Birthday Shweta ji" while another fan tweeted, "Such cute pics. Happy Birthday."

Even actress Katrina Kaif wished Shweta by sharing her picture on her Instagram story. Alongside, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday To The Best Woman @shwetabachchan All The Love To You."

Image Source : INSTA Katrina Kaif's post for Shweta

Speaking about Shweta's birthday bash, it was attended by a number of B'town stars including names of-- Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan.

Coming to the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in the movie ‘Dasvi’ which also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The teaser of the film has already been released and is based on the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is in jail and wants to give his 10th board exam. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie will release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7, 2022.