Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shweta Bachchan hosts star-studded birthday bash: Karan Johar, Aryan Khan & others attend wearing white | PICS

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan turned a year older and organized a birthday bash attended a number of celebrities. Not just fan pages or by photographers, a number of pictures were also shared by the B'town celebs themselves on Instagram. It seemed like Shweta kept 'white' as the colour theme for her guests' outfits as they turned up in stylish attires with different shades of white. Several celebrities from the tinsel town including-- filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sidharth Malhotra to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday amongst others gathered under one roof to celebrate Shweta's special occasion in Mumbai on Thursday.

As per the pictures that surfaced online from Shweta's birthday bash, it seems like Aryan arrived for the party in a cool white T-shirt, while Karan opted for a white blazer.

Shweta's mommy Jaya Bachchan marked her elegant presence in a white ethnic suit. SRK's wife Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre were also present at the star-studded night.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar attends Shweta Bachchan's birthday party

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sidharth Malhotra

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shanaya Kapoor visits Shweta Bachchan's place

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Zoya Akhtar at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauri Khan visiting Shweta Bachchan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, too, made a graceful entry at Shweta's party in white attires. Neha shared her look on Instagram and wrote, "White done right, tonight! … for the love of @shwetabachchan … styled by @ayeshakhanna20 in @ilamraaa n @chicorychai muah @hairgaragebynatasha." While for Angad, he shared a reel and captioned it, "My all white look!!!!"

Thanks to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for sharing a string of images from Shweta's birthday. He also posted a picture with the birthday girl who's all dressed up in a pretty white outfit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Manish Malhotra spotted

Image Source : INSTA Manish Malhotra wishes Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

However, the main members of the Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan missed the party.

On Wednesday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to an unknown location for vacation.