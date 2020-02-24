Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: A look at some of his best directorial ventures

Image Source : TWITTER Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a highly acclaimed Indian film director. He is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India. Bhansali has adopted the middle name "Leela" as a tribute to his mother, Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker began his career as an assistant to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was involved in the making of Parinda, 1942 A Love Story and Kareeb. However, both had a fall out when Bhansali refused to direct Kareeb and instead made his directorial debut outside the Chopra camp with Khamoshi: The Musical, the commercially unsuccessful, but critically acclaimed narration of a daughter's struggle to communicate with her deaf-mute parents. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns a year older today, let's take a look at some of his masterpieces

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is a historical period drama that tells the story of queen Padmavati and her epic battle with Alauddin Khilji. The film had become a talk of the town ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first announced the venture. Padmaavat, which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, was one of the highly anticipated movies of 2018 and was the third collaboration between the director and the married duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is indeed a crowning jewel in the director’s crown. With the opulent sets used for the film, the choice of grandiose costumes, elaborately choreographed war sequences, spellbinding cinematography, an appealing story filled with stellar performances, Bajirao Mastani turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossers of 2015. It had a collection of nine Filmfare statuettes.

Devdas

Devdas is a romantic-drama film set in the early 1900s that has been adapted from a novel of the same name. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was highly appreciated for his work and the film’s highlight was undoubtedly the emotionally moving performances that were seen by the leading duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Devdas was a big success and was able to bag 10 Filmfare awards. It has also tied second among the films that have won the most Filmfare awards.