Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Ajay Devgn, Navya Nanda lead stars in wishing the Guru actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANANDA, AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn, Navya Nanda lead stars in wishing Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The actor, known for his spectacular performances in films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva and others, is flooded with adorable wishes from his fans since Friday morning. From his throwback pictures to video clips, fans have been sharing many precious memories of the superstar on social media. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities also took to the internet to share their golden moments with Abhishek and wished him on his birthday.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a picture with Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always." Akay and Abhishek have worked together in films like Bol Bachchan, Yuva, Zameen, Halla Bol, LOC: Kargil and others.

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a cute picture on Instagram. She called Abhishek her best friend and wished him. She wrote, "Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"

Sikander Kher penned down a long note for Abhishek Bachchan along with the cutest picture. He said, "To my brother of all kinds .. you are a kind person.. but not practised .. it’s comes naturally to you from your heart and your being ... I try everyday to remind myself of how important it is for me to be kind, for that gives one peace .... you my friend are peace ... to have you in my life is peace to me (albeit the times that’s you’re not).

On your birthday I wish you good health always .. your little lady is blessed to have a papa like you... may you bring peace to many that your being does touch... (I’m now thinking how to beat this message for the 5th of feb next year, but that’s clearly, a me problem) ... Happy Birthday Abhisek.. I love you"

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Instagram to wish his son Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday. Going down the memory lane, Big B shared a 'then and now' picture with Junior Bachchan to wish him on the special day. The post is a collage of two pictures. One side shows Big B holding Abhishek's hand and leading him while the other picture shows Abhishek doing the same to him. Big B wrote, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand" The pictures also reads, "Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan."

Farah Khan: You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you.. happy birthday @bachchan love you always till we do the issnake dance again

Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Love you Farahbia. Thank you."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the 2012 hit, Kahaani that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan. Bob Biswas marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

In the spin off, Abhishek's look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in Kahaani.