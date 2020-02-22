Great!: Donald Trump reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Donald Trump reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, on Friday. President Trump’s praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell’s social media post praising the film on Twitter.

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell. To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!" The retweet has been liked 12.5k times at the time of publishing the story.

Soon after this, reacting to Trump’s reply, Tatchell wrote, “Donald Trump just retweeted me. Shock horror! I tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movie & he retweeted it. I loathe Trump & tweet against his anti-LGBT+ policies, climate destruction denial, misogyny & collusion with the far right.” He also said, "I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt."

Donald Trump just retweeted me. Shock horror! I tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movie & he retweeted it. I loathe Trump & tweet against his anti-LGBT+ policies, climate destruction denial, misogyny & collusion with the far right. SEE https://t.co/DURh4KNnmi — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 21, 2020

Donald Trump, as the world knows, is not a regular advocate of gay rights, while some of his more right-wing supporters actively oppose them.

On the related note, The American President is all set to visit India on Monday, February 24h. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania. He will land in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday before heading to the Taj Mahal and then to New Delhi the next day, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a small town setup, and also features the Badhai Ho pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

