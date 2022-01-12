Gauri Khan sends Ananya Panday this special portrait as gift, see pic

Ananya Panday received a sweet gift from her aunt Gauri Khan. The Bollywood actress could not hold her excitement and posted about it on social media. Gauri's gift for Ananya is a wall art which is the portrait of a woman in various colours. Names of movies are written all over it. Ananya posed beside her wall art and thanked Gauri for this sweet gesture, writing, "Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me." She accompanied her message with a heart shaped emoji.

Ananya is a close friend of Gauri's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. The Khan and Panday families are also close. Gauri and Ananya's mother Bhavana are great friends and often share pictures from their get-togethers. Ananya and Suhana's friendship goes back to their childhood. Time and gain they have shared how close they are.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday receives gift from Gauri Khan

On the movies front, Ananya will be seen in Gehraiyaan next, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The movie is directed by Shakun Batra and explores modern-day relationships and romance. The filming began during the pandemic and the makers opted for a direct-to-digital release on February 11.

One of her most anticipated films is Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The teaser of the action film revealed Vijay's dramatic body transformation for the role of a MMA fighter. Ananya's look has not been revealed yet. Boxing icon Mike Tyson will be playing the role of Vijay's character's guru in Liger and the cast filmed with him towards the end of 2021 in the US.

Ananya will also begin shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which co-stars Siddhant Chturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is a coming-of-'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.