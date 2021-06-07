Image Source : INSTA/EVELYNSHARMA Evelyn Sharma aka Lara from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets married to beau Dr Tushaan Bhindi | PICS

Actress Evelyn Sharma who played the role of Lara in the popular film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani definitely caught everyone's attention after Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Well, the pretty-looking actress has yet again left her fans surprised with the news of her wedding. Yes, that's true! Evelyn, who has been dating Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi has finally tied the knot with her beau. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate country-styled wedding that took place in Brisbane, Australia. The two got married on May 15 but announced it to the world today when she took to her social media and shared the first picture of themselves as bride and groom.

The couple looked stunning as they dressed in accordance with Christian traditions. Evelyn, on one hand, opted for a white gown, while Tushaan looked dapper in his tuxedo suit. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared their first picture and captioned it with, "Forever." Another picture shared by Evelyn was captioned, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!"

As soon as she shared the posts, a lot of congratulatory wishes started pouring in from not just fans but also actors from the industry. Elli Avram wrote, "Best thing on the internet today" while Lisa Haydon commented, "Congrats beaut. So stunning XX."

The couple got engaged in October 2019 and had plans to get married right after it but COVID spoilt their plans. Speaking to TOI about their plan, she said, "In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world."

The couple is hoping to throw a reception for their family and friends once things get better. She said, "For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned 8 years old a few days back. On the day when the film achieved the milestone, Evelyn shared a picture from the shooting of the film and wrote, "Uff mera badan dood raha hai..” lol throwing it back to #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani days on set of my favourite film! Can you believe it’s been 8 years?! COMMENT your favourite dialog! #YJHD."

On the work front, Evelyn has been a part of films like-- Main Tera Hero, Saaho and Jab Harry Met Sejal, etc.