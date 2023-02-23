Divya Agarwal returns ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's 'khandani' jewellery after his sister's comments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divya Agarwal returns exboyfriend Varun Sood 'khandani' jewellery

Soon after Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, there started a war of words between her and her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's fans. While many have trolled the actress for jumping to another man soon after she announced her breakup with Varun, others claimed that she never loved him. Now, another set of accusations has been leveled against her publicly as Varun Sood's sister demanded back the jewelry she was given.

What happened is- Varun Sood organized a Q&A on Instagram and a fan asked if he cheated on Divya. The actor claimed that he didn't and soon after, his sister Akshita alleged that Divya did not return their 'khandani' jewelry. In the now-deleted tweet, she demanded that Divya give back the family jewels. While Divya did not react in the beginning and dropped a cryptic tweet saying, "I’m going to speak … very soon.", she later shared a picture of the jewelry and revealed that she is sending it back. She also shared photos of chocolates and said, "with some kisses.".

In another tweet, Divya said, "Omg not just that. Take it all!! It was anyway about give and take...but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals!"

In the middle of these tweets, a fan accused Divya of seeking attention, to which she replied, "Yeah wanted that attention from him, I didn’t get hence left …"

On Instagram, Divya also dropped some cryptic quotes on separation and 'taking sh*t'. One of the photos read, "Everybody talks about cutting people off... but nobody talks about the grief that comes with having to stand firm on that decision knowing it's not what you wanted but what was necessary for your well-being." Another said, "You can't keep letting sh*t slide. That's how a leak turns into a flood."

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on December 5. The actress revealed that she got the surprise proposal during her birthday celebration and shared adorable photos of the same.

Divya in her post revealed that she has known Apurva for seven long years. She had said, "Hey coco! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart." Further, sharing the photos of her engagement, she said, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone".

On the other hand, Divya and Varun expressed their love for each other while on the show 'Ace Of Space' together. They dated for a couple of years and even starred in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. In March last year, they announced their breakup.

Latest Entertainment News