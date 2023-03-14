Disha Patani and Mouni Roy amp up heat as they twin in white beach outfits; fans say 'too much hotness'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IMOUNIROY Mouni Roy's Instagram photos with Disha Patani

Once again the divas of Bollywood Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have raised the temperature with some drool-worthy bikini photos. Taking to her Instagram, Mouni Roy shared some gorgeous photos of her with Disha. And, one can see Patani oozing hotness in a sexy white bikini as she chills by a lakeside. She looks too hot to handle wearing a white bikini, paired with a cute pink mini-skirt. In the picture, Disha has left her tresses down and looks scintillating.

On the other hand, Mouni is seen wearing a sexy white dress. The actress has donned sunglasses with flip-flops. Both Disha and Mouni are clicked posing together and are holding each other, adorably. Mouni also shared a video in which Disha was seen flaunting her toned physique in her minimal clothes and losing goofily for the lens. She can also be seen sharing a candid laugh while being her true self.

As the photos have already set the internet on fire, fans have been showering love and affection on the post. Several also dropped fire emojis. In the comments, one user called Disha and Mouni, “Bikini Queens,” while another hailed, “Hott & sexy.” A third user said, "Two special people.. HOT!!" And, another fan commented, "Both are look fire Two Hottie in one frame.". "Too much hotness", commented another one.

Disha Patani, is currently busy entertaining the international audience with her power-packed performance in various cities in the USA. She along with some other celebrities are on the 'Entertainment Tour' led by Akshay Kumar, and glimpses of their outing have been going viral on the internet.

On the work front, Mouni last was seen in the film Brahmastra. And, she received immense appreciation for her role in the movie. On the other hand, Diaha has the movie Yodha in her kitty. She even has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

