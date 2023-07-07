Dilip Kumar 2nd death anniversary: Rajat Sharma reveals how veteran actor chose his judge for Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM/TWITTER India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma remembers late veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his second death anniversary

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Friday took to his Instagram handle to remember late actor Dilip Kumar. Sharing a video, he went down memory lane and recalled one incident when the veteran actor was being invited as a guest on his legendary Aap Ki Adalat show. In the video, the senior journalist said that he was fortunate enough to have spent so much time with the veteran actor.

The India TV Editor-in-Chief also revealed how he and Dilip Kumar discussed the show when he went to invite him but things got stuck in deciding the judge for the episode. He first suggested the name of Khushwant Singh (then a popular name in the field of Indian journalism) but Dilip Kumar refused and even mentioned Singh as 'namakool insaan'. Another name suggested by the show's host was Khalid Mohamed but still, the legendary actor was in denial. And, after discussing several names, the senior journalist came up with Javed Akhtar's name, to which Dilip Kumar agreed upon.

Three-four days after agreeing on Javed Akhtar's name as a judge for the Aap Ki Adalat show, India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma got a call from Javed Akhtar in which the legendary lyricist asked him about the conversation the two had regarding the show. In reply, Aap Ki Adalat's host said that the discussion was regarding the show where you (Javed Akhtar) will be called to judge.

Javed Akhtar then said that Dilip Kumar has been calling him at his place for the last five days to write the judgment in front of him. "Muqaddma hua nahi or main judgment likh raha hoon," the senior journalist said quoting Javed Akhtar.

In the end, India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma said that this is one such incident that he will never forget.

