Dhanush issues legal notice against Madurai couple claiming him to be their biological son

Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their "biological" son. In the notice, which the duo has sent through their lawyer, Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi, has asked the couple to stop making "specious" claim regarding Dhanush.

"My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation," the notice read.

Dhanush and his father have also asked them to issue a press statement stating all the allegations made by them are false and to apologise for making such allegations. Failing to do so, they will face a defamation suit of Rs 10 crores towards compensation for the loss of reputation, according to the notice.

"Failing compliance, my clients will be constrained to approach the competent courts to protect their rights. My clients are further calling upon you to issue a press statement saying that you made false allegations. If you fail to do so, my clients will initiate civil and criminal procedures and will demand a sum of Rs.10 crores towards compensation for causing damage to the reputations of my clients, " the advocate noted.

Personal Life

In January this year, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Professional Life

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Tamil film Maaran. He has several projects in his kitty including The Gray Man, Selvaraghavan-directed Naane Varuven, Mithran Jawahar-directed Thiruchitrambalam and Venky Alluri-directed Vaathi.

-with ANI inputs