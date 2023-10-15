Deepika Padukone wins internet with her boss-lady look at 141st IOC event | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone shared her close up look on Instagram story

Labeled as a fashion icon, actor Deepika Padukone has once again taken over the internet with her latest boss lady look at the 141st International Olympic Committee Session event. Deepika reached Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai on Saturday in a grey suit pants and was arguably the best dressed at the event.

The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and her favourite sleek bun. Deepika was also carrying the newly launched Louis Vuitton’s emblematic GO-14 bag by Nicolas Ghesquiere. The LV house brand ambassador was also recently featured in the new Women’s Fashion Campaign.

The IOC event was not only attended by Deepika, but several other Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were also present. Olympic gold medalists Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra also turned up along with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Several videos and photos from the auditorium had gone viral on the internet, where Deepika Padukone could be seen sitting next to her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. And behind them, Ranbir and Alia were also spotted.

With not only her looks and fashion, but DP also broke the internet with the announcement of her next film with Rohit Shetty on Sunday. The actor shared her first poster from Singham Again as the first Lady Singham of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. This will mark Deepika's second collaboration with the director after Chennai Express.

On the work front, this year the Om Shanti Om actor was seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in Pathaan and Jawan. Deepika has been simultaneously shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Sidharth Anand's Fighter. Interestingly, both these films are scheduled to be released in January 2024 with a fresh pairing. Deepika is working with Prabhas and Hrithik for the first time and the audience is already excited to witness their chemistry.

