Deepika Padukone sets Internet ablaze with glam pic, Ranveer Singh says 'death hee ho gayi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE,RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has set the Internet ablaze with her glam pictures from a photoshoot. The monochrome photos have Deepika posing in a saree. The actress looks gorgeous as she stared into the camera with confidence. Her photos are impressing one and all. While her husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped a tongue-in-cheek comment on the post, there were celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Vinita Chaitanya who couldn't stop but praise the actress.

Commenting on Deepika's photo, Ranveer wrote, "DATH hi hog’yiiiii." whereas Victoria dropped a lovable emoji. Take a look at Deepika's Instagram post here:

Some time back, Deepika and Ranveer stormed the Internet with some lovey-dovey pictures and their fans who lovingly call them 'DeepVeer' were absolutely in awe of them. The couple took to their Instagram handles and posted a series of aesthetically pleasing photographs set against the backdrop of serene locations.

Both Deepika and Ranveer had posted a series of monochromatic photographs in two separate posts. While Deepika wrote, "All of my heart" in the first post, for her second post she simple put up the caption, "And then some (heart emoji)."

In the photographs, the two seem to be enjoying the winter season at an undisclosed location while exploring the beauty of nature around them.

On the work front, Deepika has an interesting array of projects lined up. The actress will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern'. She will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' and in 'Pathan' where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer, who was recently seen in an extended cameo in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', will be headlining the Kabir Khan directorial '83' as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. His upcoming projects also include Dharma Productions' 'Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.