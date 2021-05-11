Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA COVID-19: Dharmendra shares video for fans, asks everyone to remain positive amid pandemic

Not just the commoners, COVID-19 has created havoc in the lives of celebrities as well. Understanding the gravity of the situation, many have come forward to help the people in need. Not just monetary, but these stars are making the best use of their social media to share information about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, etc. And now veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has reached out to his fans through a video he shared on his Instagram. In the same, he can be seen instructing people on how they can prevent themselves from catching the infection. Not only this but he even said that the death rate has left him upset and he is praying for the well-being of everyone.

In the video, the 'Sholya' actor can be seen saying, "Friends, Corona has plagued the world. I had come here a day before lockdown at my farm house. I keep hearing the news every day, it hurts. I pray that this disease ends soon. You all take care of yourself. Follow the instructions that are being given to you. My prayers are with you all that corona shall noteven touch you. All will be well, be happy. Love you all."

Alongside the video, he wrote in the caption, "Sab theek ho jaega Be positive."

As soon as he shared the same, his fans started reacting the same. Over 60 thousand people have liked the video so far and thousands of comments have been poured in. One fan commented on the video and wrote, "Sir Pranam ... just want your blessings". In this way, the fans are spending a lot of love on Dharmendra's Instagram Video.

The 85-year-old actor has been quite active on different platforms. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing posts including-- throwback pics and videos. Have a look at some of them here:

Dharmendra is well-known for his films like-- Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Jugnu (1973), Raja Jani (1972), Loafer (1973), Apne and others.