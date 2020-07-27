Aishwarya, Aaradhya test NEGATIVE for Covid-19; both now in home quarantine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Covid-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged from Nanavati hospital

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19 today. Both have been discharged from Nanavati hospital today. Aishwarya was spotted inside her car wearing a PPE kit along with daughter Aaradhya. They entered Jalsa via Vatsa bungalow afer proper sanitisation. Informing about the same, Abhishek tweeted: Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. While Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati isolation ward, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were quarantined at home. On June 18, the mother-daughter duo complained of fever and throat pain and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was said to be stable and doctors shifted them to the isolation ward in the same wing as Big B and Junior Bachchan. When admitted, Aishwarya had high fever and was suffering from a throat infection, while Aaradhya had mild fever.

After undergoing treatment, Aishwarya's fever reduced, her throat infection became better and the condition was stable. On the other hand, Aradhya's fever went. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were placed in the same VIP wing of the Nanavati Hospital and Aradhya and Aishwarya were kept in the isolated ward under the supervision of doctors like Dr. Barve and Dr. Ansari.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had informed about wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya testing positive for coronavirus through a tweet. He wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Ever since he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans admitted about his health through a series of tweets and also thanking them for the prayers and well wishes. On Friday, he shared, "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her grandchildren Navya and Agastya had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

