Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, well-wishers for standing by them in happy and tough times

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have both been infected with the coronavirus. Both of them are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. A day later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and are quarantining at Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan's health is improving rapidly and he is making sure that he remains connected with his fans through the medium of social media. In the latest post made by the actor, he expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love, and prayers and thanked them for standing by them both in the good and the difficult times. He wrote, "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

Just yesterday, he shared a similar post and tweeted, "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love."

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Previously, the 77-year-old shared a picture of two Hindu deities and wrote, “T 3596 - Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I surrender myself to God).”

Ever since he has been admitted, the legendary actor has been thanking everyone for their prayers. In an overwhelming Insta post he wrote, “Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you)."

For those who have been living under the rocks, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda as well as her kids Agastya and Navya have tested negative. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed all four bungalows owned by the Bachchans - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa and declared them containment zones.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage