Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBY DEOL Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal announce next OTT venture Penthouse

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal treated their fans with exciting news as they announced their new OTT venture, Penthouse on Netflix. Bobby Deol, who won praises with his stellar performance in his last web series, Aashram shared a picture with Arjun Rampal, Bobby wrote, '"What happens when 5 friends find an unknown dead body at their penthouse? A chilling thriller! Streaming soon on @netflix_in".

Both Bobby and Arjun looked dapper in the first look poster as they posed together. As per reports, the web series will also star Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha, Ira Debey, Tisca Chopra, Abrar Zahoor Dhar, Denzil Smith, Mouni Roy, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Larissa Bonesi.

His fans and followers could not contain their excitement and bombarded the post with love and congratulatory wishes. Many popular celebrities including Bipasha Basu and Deanne Panday also poured in their wishes in the comments.

Actor Arjun Rampal also shared the news as he wrote, "Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon in Penthouse."

Interestingly, this will be Bobby Deol's collaboration with directors Abbas Mustan after 8 years. Right from Humraaz to Ajnabee, Soldier and Players, they have delivered superhits and are all set to repeat history in 2021.

Earlier in an interview with IANS Bobby talked about the drop in his career graph in the new millennium. The actor said that it took him some time to accept the fact that he would have to settle for roles lesser than the lead.

- with IANS inputs