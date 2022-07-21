Bhuvan Bam injured while shooting for 'Taaza Khabar', YouTuber calls it 'freak accident'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN BAM Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show 'Taaza Khabar', which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role. Recently, the creator turned actor shocked his fans by revealing a brand new clean shaven look from the series. The actor has been pushing the limits to play the role of Vasya including doing some action for the role.

While performing for a scene the actor ended up injuring himself and was severely bruised on his arm/shoulder. Bhuvan termed it a "freak accident".

"It was a freak accident during one of the action scenes. Thankfully it wasn't too serious. We could thankfully resume the shoot almost immediately after a small break and addressing the injury".

A source said that Bhuvan is doing action sequences for the first time for a project. "It was an accident that took place. He was shooting for an action sequence and there was a miss and he had a fall and bruised himself in the process. Thankfully the injury wasn't severe, Bhuvan insisted the production to stick to the schedule and didn't want the injury to be a hinderance".

'Taaza Khabar' will be released on Disney+Hotstar. The show also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur and Shilpa Shukla.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Bhuvan Bam plays the protagonist.

Talking about the series, Bhuvan in an earlier statement said, "I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special."

Don't miss these:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants List: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Bhajji & others in dance reality show

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3: Samantha-Akshay Kumar episode details; who can watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? Twitterati think actress is perfect for biopic & these photos prove why

Latest Entertainment News