Ayra Bansal on collaborating with Bollywood veteran Raju Kher: He is true connoisseur

Ayra Bansal, the actress known for her performances in Bollywood music videos like 'Meti Betiya' and 'Hai Kahaan,' has swiftly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Hailing from the Taj City of Agra, Ayra has been impressing audiences with her consecutive releases within a short span of time, collaborating with esteemed veteran artists.

One of Ayra's memorable experiences was working with Raju Kher, a veteran Bollywood actor known for his roles in films like 'Ghulam,' 'Jungle,' 'Delhi Belly,' and 'Krrish 3.' Raju Kher is the brother of renowned actor Anupam Kher, famous for his recent work in the movie 'The Kashmir Files.' Ayra expresses her admiration for Raju Kher's expertise, describing him as a true connoisseur. She reveals that he treated her like his daughter on set, creating a comfortable and nurturing environment. Ayra cherishes the moments when Raju Kher and shared numerous anecdotes from his extensive career, providing valuable insights and wisdom.

Despite being the brother of Anupam Kher, Raju Kher possesses a distinct craft and style in his performances. Ayra emphasizes that one can witness the versatility of his work by watching his movies. He has portrayed diverse characters throughout his career, ranging from a villainous role in movies like 'Ghulam' and 'Jungle' to a comical character in 'Delhi Belly.' Additionally, Raju Kher showcased his acting prowess by portraying the father of Nirbhaya, the victim of a brutal assault, in the film 'India never again Nirbhaya.' Ayra acknowledges Raju Kher's ability to seamlessly transform into various characters, reflecting his dedication to his craft.

Meanwhile, Ayra's music video 'Hai Kahaan' also garnered appreciation from the audience. The project allowed her to collaborate with accomplished actors like Raju Kher and Amita Nangia. She recounts her journey and expresses her admiration for the talented individuals she has had the privilege to work with.

