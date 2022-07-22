Anushka Sharma is relishing croissants in Paris in latest Insta post. Parineeti Chopra wants some

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Highlights Anushka Sharma is in Paris with Virat Kohli and Vamika

The actress shared new photos of herself enjoying croissants

Anushka Sharma recently took off for a European vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress, who is enjoying in Paris, shared some pictures of herself savouring some croissants as she enjoys the view outside her hotel room. In the photo that Anushka Sharma shared on her official Instagram account, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a white bathrobe holding a coffee cup. She captioned the post, "When is Paris .. eat many croissants." She also shared pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Being very Parisian here... breakfast of coffee and croissant was devoured."

In the next picture, the 'PK' actress wrote, "Sahi mein bohat sahi tha." Her Bollywood colleague Parineeti Chopra also want some croissants. Reacting to her post, Parineeti asked Anushka to send her some in London. “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards,” she wrote. Saba Ali Khan commented, "Enjoy!!!"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. After dating for almost four years, the duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s 'recap reel' featuring Anushka Sharma & Vamika proves he loves capturing them | VIDEO

Anushka Sharma's Upcoming films

Anushka, who was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018, will next, feature in Prosit Roy's 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses having 'hard feelings' for Naga Chaitanya

Latest Entertainment News