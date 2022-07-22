Virat Kohli’s 'recap reel' featuring Anushka Sharma & Vamika proves he loves capturing them | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The cricketer, who usually likes to keep his personal life private, surprised fans by giving them a glimpse of his phone gallery. Taking to Instagram, he recently shared a reel featuring throwback memories with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen feeding stray dogs, while in another she and Kohli are seen playing with their pet dog. However, the highlight of the reel was a brief glimpse of Kohli fondly looking at his daughter Vamika who was in a stroller.

"Recap reel," Virat Kohli's post has garnered several likes and comments. "So adorable," a social media user commented. "How cute," another one wrote.

After dating for almost four years, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, which later became the most liked tweet in 2020. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma strives to bring her all to Chakda 'Xpress table read, shares fun video. Watch

Anushka Sharma's Upcoming films

Anushka will be seen next in Prosit Roy's 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

