Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says 'Dard to hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher injured his shoulder while shooting for his upcoming film 'Vijay 69'. The actor took to his social media to give an update about his health and posted a picture of himself in a sling. He wrote, "Aap sports film karo aur aap ghaayal na ho!! Aisa kaise ho sakata hai? Kal #vijay69 ki shooting ke dauran kandhe mein achi khaasi choth lagi."

"Dard to hai par jab kandhe par sling lagaane vaale bhaiya ne bataaya ki unhone hi @iamsrk aur @hrithikroshan ke kandhon ko is sling se sajaaya tha to pata nahin kyon dard ka ehasaas thoda kam ho gaya." He added: "Par waese agar thoda zor se khaansun toh muh se halki si cheekh zaroor nikalti hai! Photo mein muskuraane ke koshish genuine hai! Ek do dinon baad shooting jaari rahegi."

"Waese maa ne suna to boli, 'Aur dikha apni body duniya ko!! Tujhe nazar lag gayi!' Maine jawaab diya, 'Maa! Girte hai shahasvaar hi maidaan e jang mein. Vo tiphal kya girega jo ghutno ke bal chale!' Maa jhaapad maarte maarte rukh gayi."

The film starring Anupam Kher will narrate the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously helmed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71. talking about his upcoming films, Kher will be seen in Emergency with Kangana Ranaut, multi-starrer film Metro In Dino and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

