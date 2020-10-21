Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor's latest post on fitness is truly inspirational and awesome (In Pics)

Anil Kapoor is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there's absolutely no denying that. The 63-year-old actor on Wednesday shared an inspirational post on fitness along with his latest pictures that has left us all pleasantly surprised. Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor wrote, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to t

he beach".

The actor further said, "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look."

Talking about his new look, Anil Kapoor said that it requires a new approach to eating ."Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success ) Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it," the actor added.

Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.

