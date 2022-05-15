Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER-SHANTHANU BHAGYARAJ Andrew Symonds' Death: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal to Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebs mourn shocking demise

Andrew Symonds's death has left not just the country but the world in shock. The two-time World Cup winner and one of the most recognisable faces in international cricket was killed in what police said was a single-car crash on Saturday night outside Townsville, on the northeastern coast of Queensland, Australia. Police confirmed that the 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap. As soon as the shocking news spread, a host of former Australian teammates and international cricketers took to social media to share their sympathies surrounding the loss of the 46-year-old Symonds. Not just cricketers but the condolences also came pouring in from various Bollywood celebrities including names of stars like-- Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Rahul Bose, etc.

Farhan paid his last homage and wrote, "In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family (sic)."

Arjun Rampal, while paying his final respects tweeted, "This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds (sic)."

Rahul Bose tweeted, "Tragic. Too soon. RIP (sic)."

Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj wrote, "RIP #AndrewSymonds (Aged 46, Died in a Car Crash)."

Andrew Symonds' death is the second famous Australia cricketer to tragically pass away in 2022, after champion leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart-attack in Thailand in March. Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket.

He featured in 198 ODIs -- scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries -- while also contributing 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and gentle medium pace. It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst on to the stage with perhaps his greatest innings, as he smashed Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the event and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The stocky right-hander was also part of the victorious World Cup side at the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies as Australia claimed their fourth 50-over World Cup title. Symonds also played 14 T20I for Australia, managing 337 runs and eight wickets.

-with IANS inputs