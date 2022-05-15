Follow us on Image Source : FILE Andrew Symonds Death: Did you know Australian cricketer shared special friendship with Sunny Leone in the show

Andrew Symonds Death: Legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled, a Queensland police statement said on Saturday night. This is yet another tragic blow to Australian cricket. Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March. As soon as the shocking news came, a large number of tweets came pouring in from not just cricketers but also general people. While many remembered his sportsmanship, his game on the cricket field but also his participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 5 hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Yes, that's true! Andrew was a part of the fifth season of the show which aired in the year 2011. The Australian cricketer entered the house for a period of two weeks as a special guest. The reality show also had other contestants like Juhi Parmar, Mahek Chahal, Pooja Misrra, Shonali Nagrani, Shraddha Sharma, Pooja Bedi, Shakti Kapoor, amongst others. Not only this but the show also featured actress Sunny Leone who later went on to make her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s directorial 'Jism 2.'

After the show ended, Symond during a chat with a news agency revealed that he had an amazing stay in the BB house and even learnt how to make ‘roti’ and Indian curries. Not only this but the IPL winner was also seen making a couple of new friends and living with the Indian people with great comfort.

Andrew and Sunny made great friends inside the house. Before his entry into the show, he told Mail Today, "I am not offended by her choice as a contestant. I will get to know her and hope she is a fun girl. We can enjoy our stay together."

Speaking about what frustrated Symonds the most in the house, he told PTI, "I have no hang-ups being on camera for long hours since I have been exposed to it in the sports field. But not being able to walk out of the house with a big wall separating you from the world is very frustrating."

Coming back to his unfortunate demise, paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident but could not revive the former Australian cricketer. Symonds was the only person in the car. Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.