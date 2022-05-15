Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's film remains disappointing in theatres

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 2: This Friday saw the release of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited comedy-drama. Despite the fact that the expectations from the film were quite high looking at the massive success of the actor's last release '83,' the film could not do justice. On the first day, the box office collections remained low and were recorded at around Rs 3 crore nett. The fight was not just between 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and KGF Chapter 2 but also the recent Hollywood release 'Doctor Strange 2. The second and third days were crucial as after that the first-weekend business will be recorded. However, it seems that the film was not as 'jordaar' as expected. Even on Saturday, the film was definitely not the first choice for the movie-goers. Inspite of Divyang Thakkar's film, the audience preferred the previous releases along with the Punjabi film 'Saunkan Saunkne' starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira.

On the second day of its release, the film is expected to rake in collections of around Rs 3.80 crore which are better than day one but still on the lower side. Boxofficeindia previously predicted, "Saturday growth but its a low starting point and can the sort of growth come that came before the pandemic and can the film consolidate that growth on Sunday. Runway and Jersey failed to do this despite Saturday going up well and it remains to be seen how Jayeshbhai Jordaar goes."

also read: Andrew Symonds Death: Did you know Australian cricketer shared special friendship with Sunny Leone in the show

The first day estimates were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar has a shockingly low start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 very crucial... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz."

Contrary to the same, the Punjabi film had an amazing collection which was tweeted by Taran Adarsh. His post read, "#Punjabi film #SaunkanSaunkne springs a wonderful surprise, takes a SMASHING START on Day 1... The numbers are a morale booster for the #Punjabi film industry... The word of mouth is terrific, a solid weekend total is on the cards... Fri ₹ 2.25 cr."

BoxOfficeIndia added, "The overall opening of the film should be the second-best post the pandemic after the pandemic and it has a chance of hitting that 2 crore nett mark though a more realistic total maybe 1.75 crore nett which is still fantastic."

Coming to Jayesbhai Jordaar, the film received mixed responses from the audience and received footfall based on the word of mouth. The hilarious satire on society is produced by Maneesh Sharma and also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer Singh.