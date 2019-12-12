Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Chehre in sub-zero temperature in Slovakia

Amitabh Bachchan is in Slovakia to shoot for his next Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan is no mood to take rest. Just few days ago he was in Manali shooting for his part in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and now that he wrapped up schedule, he has moved to his next project and new location. Big B is now in the east European country of Slovakia for the shoot of his upcoming film Chehre. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to share the mesmerizing pictures from the location.

Tweeting the pictures Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ".. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..’CHEHRE’ shows its work face ..

T 3576 - .. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..

'CHEHRE' shows its work face .. pic.twitter.com/0PDi6Nisnm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2019

Chehre directed by Rumi Jaffery stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’Souza. The film earlier featured Kriti Kharbanda but she later quit the film, after which TV actress Krystke D’souza was roped into to play the lead female lead in the film.

Talking about the film Krystle D’souza in a statement said, "I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for 'Chehre' to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture,"

Chehre will be a mystery thriller and It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, Samir Soni and Annu Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor cancels performance in anger after Ranveer Singh wins his award, Varun Dhawan comes to rescue

From playing Duryodhan to entering Hollywood, 10 lesser known facts about Thalaiva Rajiniknath

Waiting for Dabangg 3? Salman Khan has Dabangg 4 written already

Janhvi Kapoor says films become monotonous after a certain point​