Amitabh Bachchan be conferred with Bharat Ratna, says Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata Film Festival

The Kolkata International Film Festival kickstarted with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Sourav Ganguly, Arijit Singh and many other celebrities in attendance. At the gathering, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the demand that cinema icon, Amitabh Bachchan be honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for his contribution to Indian and world cinema. At the event, Big B also took the stage and made a speech in which he touched upon many topics.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee spoke at the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. During her speech, the chief minister demanded that superstar Amitabh Bachchan be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to Indian and world cinema.

While tracing the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, who declared the 28th edition of KIFF open, described the current brand of historical movies as couched in fictionalised jingoism. “Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content from mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man to the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing,” the octogenarian superstar of Indian cinema said.

He added, “The range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns” of the times. The actor also pointed out that even now “questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom” by Indian cinema.

At KIFF, an exhibition on the 80-year-old legendary actor's life and works will be showcased during the film festival, with the inaugural movie being Abhimaan.

