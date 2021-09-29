Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Amid divorce reports from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni reacts to rumours of her relocating to Mumbai

Actress Samantha held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, to celebrate the first anniversary of her clothing line. Her fans bombarded her with questions and most of them were around her personal life especially rumours of her divorce from husband Naga Chaitanya. Amidst, all this it was also rumoured that she would be relocating to Mumbai.

While she did not directly address the supposed rift between her and Chaitanya, she did put an end to all the speculations about her moving to Mumbai. She said that she is not leaving Hyderabad anytime soon.

During the AMA, a fan asked her: “Are you really moving to Mumbai?” Samantha replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's personal life is being discussed widely for the past few days after speculations that all is not well between the two. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Chaitanya said he chooses to focus on his work amid it all.

“Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month."

"And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me," he added.

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds when Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts.