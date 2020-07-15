Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu in dubbed Hindi version becomes first Indian film to hit 300 million views on YouTube

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALLUARJUN_OFFIICIAL Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu in dubbed Hindi version crosses 300mn YouTube views

The dubbed Hindi version of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's "Sarrainodu" has crossed 300 million views on YouTube, setting a record. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Stylish Star @alluarjun film #Sarrainodu (Hindi dubbed version) becomes the FIRST INDIAN FILM to reach 300 Million+ views on @youtubeindia." Allu Arjun's fans are elated with the record. They have started the hashtag #Sarrainodu300MillionViews on Twitter.

Sarrainodu is a hit 2016 Telugu action-movie helmed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie was bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Sarrainodu features an ensemble cast which includes Allu Arjun, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from fans and critics alike and was a major commercial success at the box office.

The plot of Sarrainodu revolves around the life of a young man Gana who beats goons that escape punishment due to the faults and loops in the legal system. Raised by his paternal uncle, Gana is criticized by his father for leaving the Army and living life aimlessly. The plot of the story unveils an intense battle that breaks out between an evil son of a politician and Gana who cannot tolerate injustice. Being referred to as the mass entertainer, Sarrainodu has many elements that have enthralled fans. Here is a collection of fascinating trivia from this Rakul Preet Singh starrer film that will make you watch the movie.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller movie "Pushpa", written and directed by Sukumar. The forthcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

