Alia Bhatt shares excitement for hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, becomes 'Kapoor Girl' | PIC

Alia Bhatt shared a post on social media putting the word out for husband Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Shamshera, which hit the screens on July 22. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles opposite Ranbir, who plays a tribal dacoit in the period action drama. This is for the first time that Ranbir is in a double role in a movie and expectations from it are high. Shamshera is produced by YRF and marks Ranbir's return to the big screen after the blockbuster Sanju (2018).

Alia Bhatt wears cute T-shirt on Shamshera release date

Alia Bhatt wore a T-shirt with 'Kapoor Girl' printed over it. She flaunted her natural glow in the blue-coloured T-shirt, which she teamed up with a brown jacket. She was seen wearing earpods in the picture as she posed inside a car. Alia captioned his post, "It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW! Go watch (sic)."

Shamshera hits the theatres

Shamshera has got the maximum screen count for a Hindi film post the pandemic. In India alone, it will run in over 4,350 screens. Adding the international screen number of 1200, its total screen count is at an impressive 5500. Needless to say that Yash raj Films is banking huge on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and will expect big returns at the box office. In terms of screen count, it has surpassed recent releases Samrat Prithviraj, 83, Sooryavanshi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ranbir Kapoor on Shamshera

In an interview with PTI, Ranbir opened up on featuring in Shamshera. He has undergone a body transformation for the role and his rugged avatar has left the fans impressed. The actor shared, "I was working round the clock on this film. I hope these lost four years are made up by good entertainment for you."

Shamshera is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by the titular character played by Ranbir, fighting for their right and independence from the British. While Ranbir stars in the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli, Dutt plays Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe.

