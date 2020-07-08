Akshay Kumar reacts to video of TV actor Ravi Dubey's nephew singing Bala: He's got the lyrics bang on

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVIDUBEY Akshay Kumar reacts to video of TV actor Ravi Dubey's nephew singing Bala

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar topped the charts when he released his song Bala from the film Housefull 4. The catchy number became quite popular among young adults as well as children. On Tuesday, TV actor Ravi Dubey shared an adorable video of his nephew singing the feet-tapping track and enjoying it. Sharing the video, Ravi revealed that his nephew is a big fan of Akshay Kumar. He tweeted, "My tiny nephew is a big fan of Akshay sir... Bala."

Impressed with the little fan's video, actor Akshay Kumar reacted to it and said, "He's got the lyrics bang on, too cute." The video shows Ravi's nephew watching the Bala song on what appears to be YouTube and lip-syncing to it. Check out-

He’s got the lyrics bang on 😂 Too cute ♥️ https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2020

Akshay Kumar's Bala song is quite a hit, not just in India, but among fans around the world as well. Earlier, the Australian cricketer, David Warner had broken the internet when he stepped into the shoes of the Housefull 4 actor and performed on Bala song. I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge" From Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa and Butta Bomma to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawaani, the cricketer was on fire with his videos.

Reacting to the video, Akshay Kumar had said, "Absolutely! Nailed it." Check out-

Recently, as a part of his 'Road To 20' Instagram series, actor Abhishek Bachchan had shared about working with Akshay Kumar during Housefull 3. He revealed that Akshay would wake him, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani early to work out with him. He said, "Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film Laxmmi Bomb on the OTT platform. He will be seen playing the role of a transgender in the film. On The other hand, his cop drama Sooryavanshi by Rohit Shetty was supposed to hit the theaters in March but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It will now release on Diwali. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Akshay Kumar also has Farhan Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom.

