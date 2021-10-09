Akshay Kumar wraps up Production No 41: Can you spot him & Rakul Preet Singh in this pic?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar with team Production No. 41

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up his upcoming film. The actor shared the update with his fans about the latest biggie, the yet-to-be-titled, Production No. 41. He was shooting for the project with actress Rakul Preet Singh in London. The actor took to his social media accounts to announce the happy news of the wrap with a joyful team picture shot on location. Look closely and you can see the beaming faces of lead stars Akshay and Rakul - producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, as well as director Ranjit M Tewari, Sargun Mehta and the entire team.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!" Can you sport Akshay Kumar and other celebs in the photo?

Pooja Entertainment's Production No. 41 starring Akshay Kumar marks his and Ranjit reunion after 'Bellbottom'.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's calendar is spilling over with films lined up for release, notably 'Atrangi Re', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Prithviraj' 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Talking about his personal life, the actor lost his mother Aruna Bhatia last month on September 8. Akshay had taken to Twitter to express his grief. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said his mother passed away peacefully. "My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he said.

A day later (September 9) on his mother's birthday, Akshay shared a picture on Instagram featuring him and his mother who is seen planting a kiss on her son's cheek.

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote alongside the image.