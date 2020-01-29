Akshay Kumar pranks paparazzi, starts running suddenly in a hilarious video

Akshay Kumar pranks paparazzi

Akshay Kumar is known to be a prankster on the sets of his films. This time, the superstar pranked paparazzi who were trying to capture him in their lenses. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Akshay is seen telling paps to be careful and all of a sudden, he starts running only to stop after a few seconds. This left everyone in splits.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Akshay was returning from a shoot in Madh Island when he thought of tricking paps. Photographers thought that the actor got tired of them and is running away from him. The video shows a policeman and his bodyguard following him.

Earlier during the promotions of Housefull 4, his co-star Riteish Deshmukh revealed a prank he played during the shooting of Heyy Babyy. Riteish told IANS, "When we were shooting for Heyy Babyy, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying 'I love you muah, muah, muah'. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing 'Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa' (kisses)' (laughs)."

"When I saw the message, I was taken aback, wondering why Vidya sent the message to me, without knowing a message had gone to her from my phone. It was later that I figured that both our phones were with Akshay. He always plays pranks with all of us," he added.

Akshay, who is known to be a fitness freak joined a group of volleyball players alongside the beach. Sharing a video on Instagram, the 52-year-actor wrote, ''Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don't always need a gym to exercise, mix it up. It's fun."

Akshay will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.