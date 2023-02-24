Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering late mother; reveals how she comforted him when films flopped

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering late mother

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee got released in cinemas on February 24, Friday. The comedy-drama also stars Emraan Hashmi and is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Following Sooryavanshi, the Khiladi of Bollywood has seen one box office failure after another. Now, recently the actor appeared on Aaj Tak's Seedhi Baat and couldn't hold back his tears while remembering his mother.

Akshay Kumar became emotional as he recounted instances in which he would leave a shoot and immediately go to his mother's room to talk about the day. He was overtaken by feelings when he remembered his late mother on the show.

The actor was quizzed how his mother would have reacted to his current professional phase. He said, "Unki ek badi famous line hai- ‘Fikr nahi kar puttar, babaji tere naal hai’(She had a famous line-‘Don’t worry son, God is with you’)."

For the unversed, Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, left for her heavenly abode on September 8, 2021, a day before Akshay Kumar’s birthday at Hiranandani Hospital.

After she passed away, Akshay took to his Twitter account and expressed his grief. His tweet read, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra wishes to do superhero film; reveals what gives him jitters

Also read: Martin teaser out: Dhruva Sarja starrer looks like an epic action-drama | Watch Video

Latest Entertainment News