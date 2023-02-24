Sidharth Malhotra wishes to do superhero film; reveals what gives him jitters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra wishes to do superhero film

Sidharth Malhotra is currently enjoying the new phase of his life after exchanging vows with Kiara Advani. His wedding took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace and was attended by close friends and family members. Sidharth is now back to the grind and fulfilling his work commitments. In a recent interview, he discussed his approach to stardom and his curiosity about exploring different film genres.

Speaking to News18, the actor said, "10 years in the industry, I still get [jitters], but have gotten comfortable [with the limelight]. I don’t let fame mess with my head. I am blessed to be in a profession where I’ve gotten so much love, acceptance, and motivation to do better. As a Delhi boy, who has always aspired to be an actor, I only have love and gratitude for the growth that has come my way. I want to keep working hard. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to earn this".

The actor then expressed his desire to do a superhero film and said, "There’s so much more for me to do and explore here. I actually want to do a superhero film. I think India doesn’t have a superhero character. It would be really great to explore something in that genre."

He added, "My fans have given me so much love in seeing me play patriotic characters, but I expect the same kind of love when I play different individuals too. I want to explore everything, but yeah love stories will always have a special place in my heart."

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film was well received by the audience.

