Martin teaser out: Dhruva Sarja starrer looks like an epic action-drama | Watch Video

The long-awaited official teaser for the film Martin, starring Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, is now out. The teaser was released by the makers on Thursday, February 23. With its power-packed action scenes, the teaser has left viewers in awe. Dhruva's muscular body and honed physique are standouts in this teaser. Since its release, the teaser has been trending on YouTube, and fans are drooling over Dhruva, who has undoubtedly unleashed his peak form in the film.

The climax of the action thriller was reportedly shot on a massive set with the entire crew involved. With a large budget involved, the makers spent 40 days solely on the climax sequence. Arjun headhunted Ravi Varma to choreograph the chase scenes and the Ram-Lakshman duo to choreograph the action sequences.

Check out the teaser:

The teaser has garnered over 31 million views in a single day. After the teaser was released, social media users reacted to it in the comment section. One user wrote, "This is called a power packed teaser. Just mind-blowing and Dhruva Sarja what a performance, man superbly excited for the film." Another user wrote, "Being a fan of KGF, I sincerely want this movie to gross over 1000Cr worldwide, and I believe Martin will reignite the "Kannada industry" on a global scale again." A third user wrote, "I just can't understand how KFI is suddenly dominating the Indian cinema industry at this level with both content and commercial value. This is mind-blowing."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, director AP Arjun said, "We have a very unique climax. We have shot that sequence for 52 days. I think we are the first ones to shoot such a lengthy climax, and the story demanded it. It comprises long action blocks. We had three fight masters working together on this, and it has come out very well."

Meanwhile, the film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila, and Chikkanna. It is expected to be released in the second half of 2023.

