Akshay Kumar drops new look from the sets of Selfiee; announces release date

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has teased his fans by giving them a glimpse from the sets of 'Selfiee'. The actor announced the shoot of the film in March and now he has dropped his funky look from the yet-to-be-revealed song of the movie. Akshay released 5 big films in 2022 but none of them have worked for him or for theaters, Selfiee will be Kumar's first big release in 2023.

Taking to his Twitter account the actor revealed the look and announced the release date. He took fans by surprise and wrote, “My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24”.

In the picture, Akshay is seen giving some tough looks by donning a multicolored faux fur coat that consisted of colors purple, yellow, white, blue, white and pink. He paired the coat with black track pants and opted for black sneakers. He completed the look with black sunglasses and a long silver chain. He also opted for a well-done hairdo and minimal makeup.

Selfiee movie is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License released in 2019 and is produced by Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. Apart from Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the movie. The makers of the movie introduced these Bollywood divas in a unique way, where Akshay shared a clip that showed the four of them holding cards with Selfiee written on it. They groove to Selfiee's theme song. The caption read, "With Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty joining in, the Selfiee squad is in full gear. What say, Emraan Hashmi, ho jaye muqabla?"

The movie will hit the theatres on 24th February, 2023.

