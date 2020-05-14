Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR_GFC Akshay Kumar donates 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police to help detect COVID-19 symptoms

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the forefront helping the corona warriors and daily wage workers ever since the coronavirus outspread. The actor has once again come forward to help the Mumbai Police to detect COVID-19 symptoms by donating about 1000 wrist bands. Akshay is the brand ambassador of a healthcare brand and he has given wrist bands that help detect coronavirus symptoms. according to the report in TOI, Mumbai Police will be the first organization in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with the preventive health platform.

The wrist bands that Akshay Kumar has donated will help detect symptoms like blood pressure, heart rate, sleep and will also keep a check on step count and calories. It will also detect if the temperature of a person is higher than normal or not. Reports also claim that the sensor-laden wrist bands which Akshay Kumar has donated to the Mumbai Police will only be available to corona warriors during this time.

Akshay Kumar has been actively providing aid and support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, he donated Rs 25 crores to PM Modi's CARES Fund and then again donated Rs 3 crore to BMC for PPE kits and other equipment. He also lauded Mumbai Police's tireless service with a video and urged fans to salute the corona warriors fro their work.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to all the healthcare officials who have been in the frontline of the pandemic by a special version of his song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. He shared the song saying, "Heard that doctors are a form of God but during this battle against coronavirus, I have surely witnessed it."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Farhan Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom.

