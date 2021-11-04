Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
Akshay Kumar calls 'Sooryavanshi' his ode to old school action

Sooryavanshi: With just ba day left for the film's release, the excitement has increased not just amongst fans but also the star-cast. Akshay uploaded a picture of one of his action sequences from the film and said that it is his ode to old school action.

Agencies Agencies
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2021 13:50 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar feels his forthcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is his ode to old school action. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale." Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay in a cop role.

Alongside the post, Akshay uploaded a picture of one of his action sequences from 'Sooryavanshi'. Have  alook at the same here:

With just ba day left for the film's release, the excitement has increased not just amongst fans but also the star-cast. Ranveer while sharing a post wrote, "1 day to go !!! Almost aa hi gayi ab police !!! @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif #Sooryavanshi, In Cinemas Tomorrow!

#BackToCinemas."

Katrina also shared a video and wrote alongside, "In Cinemas Tomorrow #Sooryavanshi #BackToCinemas Releasing 5th November."

The movie will hit theatres on November 5. It was originally set to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

