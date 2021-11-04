Akshay Kumar calls 'Sooryavanshi' his ode to old school action

Actor Akshay Kumar feels his forthcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is his ode to old school action. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale." Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay in a cop role.
Alongside the post, Akshay uploaded a picture of one of his action sequences from 'Sooryavanshi'. Have alook at the same here:
With just ba day left for the film's release, the excitement has increased not just amongst fans but also the star-cast. Ranveer while sharing a post wrote, "1 day to go !!! Almost aa hi gayi ab police !!! @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif #Sooryavanshi, In Cinemas Tomorrow!
#BackToCinemas."
Katrina also shared a video and wrote alongside, "In Cinemas Tomorrow #Sooryavanshi #BackToCinemas Releasing 5th November."
The movie will hit theatres on November 5. It was originally set to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.