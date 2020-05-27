Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on first death anniversary: I can feel you beside me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on first death anniversary

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt video. He was a popular action director and stunt choreographer in the industry and had passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27th last year. Sharing a few glimpses of him with father Veeru, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring"

Ajay Devgn was very close to his father and considered him his guru. He even credits his Bollywood career to him as it is said that Veeru Devgan always wanted Ajay to be a superstar in Bollywood. The stunt director even started training Ajay from the early days so that he can enter the showbiz. Last year on Teacher's Day, the Tanhaji actor shared a post to thank his father for all the teachings.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn with his father Veeru Devgan's portrait

Talking about Veeru Devgan's professional front, the popular action director has had a glorious career in Bollywood. In 1992, he was awarded Best Action Director for his work in the film Phool Aur Kaante. He was also acknowledged with Lifetime Achievement Award by Zee Cine Awards in 2016. He had worked in more than 80 films as a stunt choreographer/director including Himmatwala in 1983, Dilwale in 1994, Shahenshaah in 1988 among others. He had also directed a Bollywood film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his father Veeru Devgan

