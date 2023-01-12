Adnan Sami calls out AP CM Jagan Reddy for 'Telugu flag' as Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILR IMAGE Adnan Sami, MM Keeravani, and AP CM Jagan Reddy

Music composer and singer Adnan Sami called out Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after he congratulated SS Rajamouli's RRR team for the historic win at Golden Globe Award. As the entire nation has started dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu after the song bagged the Best Original Song award at the global event, Jagan Reddy tweeted, "The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023."

However, the Andhra CM's congratulatory message did not go well with the 'Lift Kara De' singer as he felt AP CM should have mentioned the Indian flag instead of the Telugu flag in his tweet. Replying to the tweet, Adnan Sami wrote, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...Especially internationally, we are one country! This 'separatist' attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you...Jai HIND!"

His reaction to the tweet divided social media into two parts, while some lauded him, there were many Telugu users who started questioning the singer about his intent and asked the singer not to politicise everything. "What made to think of it as a separatist attitude? what is wrong with being proud of people from the same state. And since you don't know the system here remember he is head of the State of Andhra Pradesh," a fan commented.

For the unversed, Adnan Sami renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016 and was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

About Naatu Naatu

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, on Wednesday. 'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

As Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner, the team of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli erupted in loud cheers. To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. There to receive the award was Keeravaani, who found himself struggling to hold back tears as he took to the stage. He dedicated the award to RRR team.

