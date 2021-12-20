Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan has been replaced in films without being told, says 'it's all part of showbiz'

Struggles are for all! Even if you are megastar Amitabh Bachchan's son! Abhishek Bachchan, who started his Bollywood career with 'Refugee' in 2000, has gone through several ups and downs before carving a niche for himself in the film industry. From being trolled for his flop films to being asked to vacate the front row seat for big stars, the actor has had a tough time gaining this fame. But Jr Bachchan understands it is an inevitable part of showbiz and shouldn't be taken personally.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has given hits including Guru, Drona, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar Raj among others, revealed that he was replaced in certain films without being informed. "I’ve been replaced in films. I’ve been replaced in films and not been told. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away," Abhishek said, speaking with Rolling Stones India

"I’ve been told I’ve been replaced in films. People don’t take your call. And that’s, that’s normal. Every actor has gone through it. I’ve seen my father go through it," he added.

Not just this, Bob Biswas actor was also asked to vacate the front row seat at an event for a bigger star. "I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally. What you have to do is come back home, and, before going to bed, promise yourself that I’m going to work so hard. I’m going to become so good that they cannot, and they will not move me from that front row into the back," he said.

Debating over the struggles, Abhishek confessed that he has taken 'much heartache, and heartbreak' to make it through the past 21 years. Adding that it is a great reality check.

Also, he said his father has not made a film for him or picked up the phone. "A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine," he concluded.