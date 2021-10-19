Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE STUDIOS Aamir Khan shares special post as he celebrates 4 years of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's musical drama film Secret Superstar completed 4 years of the release today (October 19). The film starring Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in the lead roles attained the rank of Blockbuster hit on box office. To mark the day special, Aamir took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film featuring Zaira Wasim. The tagline of the movie is "Dream dekhna toh basic hota hai". Reflecting upon the same thought, he wrote in the caption, "Dreams do come true! You just got to believe in them. 4 years of #SecretSuperstar!"

Take a look:

Soon Aamir's post was bombarded with his fans comments. One of the users wrote, "One of the best movie." The other said, "A great, inspiring movie!"

Secret Superstar is the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer. She started uploading videos on YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab, and her relationships with her mother, father and mentor. The film deals with social issues including feminism, gender equality and domestic violence.

The film received positive reviews from both the audience and critics alike. In fact, it became one of the most profitable films of its time.

Also read: 20 Years of Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein: 5 absolute favourite dialogues from Dia Mirza-R Madhavan's film

Meanwhile, actress Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal received massive recognition after her spectacular performance in Secret Superstar. She decided to quit the showbiz industry in 2019. Sharing the news Zaira wrote, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened."