Aamir Khan condoles the death of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr 

The agonies in the year 2020 have been endless. Not just coronavirus, but the loss of some great personalities have taken place in these few months. After veteran actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, the country lost one of India's greatest hockey players--Balbir Singh Sr. The legendary player passed away on May 25 at the age of 96 after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan expressed grief on the loss by sharing a heartfelt post on social media and said that it is indeed painful as the country has lost one of her gems.

Taking to the Instagram story, the '3 Idiots' actor shared a photo of the late player and wrote alongside, "“Very saddened to hear about the demise of one of our legends, Shri Balbir Singh. It was my privilege and good fortune to ask for his blessings. My heartfelt condolences to Balbirji’s family and friends. The country has lost one of her gems."

Have a look at Aamir Khan's post here:

Previously actor Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar mourned the death of Balbir Singh Sr and share photos on their respective social media handles. Akshay tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/knjOq7VEav — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 25, 2020

While Big B tweeted, "T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers .. Indian Pride."

T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers ..

Indian Pride ..🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1Yqm0wUsU2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

Talking about Balbir Singh Sr, he was one of the country's most accomplished athletes and was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, on the work front, he will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha which is the official remake of 1994 film Forest Grump. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

