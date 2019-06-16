Mathematician Anand Kumar has something to say to those trolling Hrithik Roshan for Super 30

Mathematician Anand Kumar with Hrithik Roshan

In the past nine years, Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar says a lot of big actors and directors approached him to make a film on his life but nothing excited him until "Super 30" came his way. "Super 30", directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Hrithik Roshan as Kumar, has been in the making for quite some time. The first trailer of the movie, which was recently released, faced criticism for the lead's fake tan and unconvincing accent. Kumar, however, is happy with the way the film has turned out and said post "Queen" he wanted Bahl to helm his life story, which he believed Hrithik will do justice to.

"The passion and enthusiasm that these people had no one had shown that earlier. I liked their approach, they wanted to tell a true story. They had given me the liberty to be a part of the process creatively. I had a few conditions - only once I approve the script the film will be made and the actor, director and music director will be of my choice," Anand told PTI in an interview.

He revealed that the makers had to change the script "13 times because of me". "I had seen 'Queen' and I had liked Vikas Bahl's work, that's how he came on board for this film. Then talks were on with few actors but I liked Hrithik Roshan as he was very dedicated towards the film," he added. Talking about the criticism the film's first trailer has received, Anand said Hrithik has nailed the look and accent. "I am a middle-class man and in my life most of the time I am sweating, giving lectures and I usually roam from one place to other, so my skin would definitely be tan. I believe Hrithik is a perfectionist. The team of 'Super 30' stayed with me in Patna and observed me for a few days. As far as language is concerned, we are not talking in Bhojpuri but in Magahi language. Hrithik did work a lot on getting his look and language right. He has got the exact language and (skin) tone," he said.

Anand said his aim was to show his true story on screen and the film's team made sure it happened. "I wanted the film to be accurate and as authentic as possible and I am glad the entire team has made sure the story remains true." The film suffered a delay after director Vikas was accused of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, the producers dropped his credit as a director from the film. It was only after Vikas was given a clean chit, co-producer Reliance Entertainment reinstated him as the director.

"I had met Vikas several times before the controversy happened. I was shocked as he came across as a very helpful person, rather he had helped a lot of people in our village. All I know is he is a good filmmaker and has worked with utmost honesty on this film," Anand said. He is hopeful the audience will like the film and will be inspired. He believes education is for all as it has the power to build people's lives and career. Kumar said he is grateful for all the love and respect he has got from people for his 'Super 30' programme.

But as per media reports, he has been caught up in controversy for showing inflated success rate, is accused of misleading IIT aspirants and former students claim he takes cut from other coaching centres. Commenting on the same, Anand said, "There are people who are talking negatively about me. When there was no film being made on my life there was no negativity but now there is.

"I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven't accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education."

"Super 30" also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Johnny Lever among others. It is slated to hit the screens on July 12.