Shilpa Shetty reserves yellow welcome for Ganpati this year, check pictures and videos

Shilpa Shetty reserves yellow welcome for Ganpati this year

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture of Ganpati puja festivity at home. The actress and her family chose to flaunt yellow traditional outfits while observing the rituals. Like every year, Shetty's family has brought home an eco-friendly idol this year, too.

"My GANNU RAJA is back. The remover of obstacles and Lord of success. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I'm spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I'm also responsible towards Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendlyGanesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya #ganpatibappamorya #ganpati#blessings #gratitude #10years#family #tripling #yellow," she captioned the image.

In the snapshot, Shilpa is seen standing before the Ganpati idol along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. She looks gorgeous in a yellow saree teamed up with a yellow blouse, belt and traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, while her husband and son wearing matching yellow kurtas with white churidar. All three flash a smile with folded hands, as they welcome the God to their home. The colour yellow also defines the floral decoration, with marigolds dominating.

On the work front, the 44-year-old actress makes a comeback after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in "Nikamma," a romantic comedy action movie, that stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The Sabbir Khan-directorial is expected to hit theatres next year.

