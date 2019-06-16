Shah Rukh Khan ready for India-Pakistan World Cup match with son Aryan and how

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan are ready for the India-Pakistan World Cup match but with a twist. The father-son duo gave "The Lion King" twist to their cricket jerseys ahead of the high-octane clash at The Old Trafford in Manchester

Shah Rukh, on Father's Day, took to Twitter to share a photograph of him and his son sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera. SRK's jersey read "Mufasa", and Aryan has "Simba" imprinted on it. Mufasa and Simba are the popular characters of the animation film, which first released in 1994.

"Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India Go!,'' he captioned the photograph:

The 53-year-old star also tweeted about Meer Foundation, which the actor has named after his father. "A foundation I named after my father - Meer Foundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than Father's Day for me to introduce our website to the world," he wrote.

Incorporated in 2013, the Meer Foundation aims to effect change at the ground level. It works on multiple fronts with different stakeholders to build a world that empowers women and brings society together.

On the professional front, SRK hasn't announced his next project after Zero debacle. Aanand L Rai's movie, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles failed to impress audience and critics alike.

(With IANS inputs)